The Federal Government has assured that it will mobilise evidence-based actions in support of traditional medicine, which serves as an initial recourse for millions worldwide seeking to address their health and well-being needs.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Development, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this at the 2023 African Traditional Medicine (ATM) Day Celebration on Thursday in Abuja.

Alausa, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources, Malam Hassan Salau, stated that the government will continue to work with support from WHO, WAHO, and other partners like the Embassies of China and India to develop Nigeria’s Traditional Medicine for local use and commercialisation.

He said this year’s theme, “The Contribution of Traditional Medicine to Holistic Health and Well-being for All,” encapsulates the essence of the government’s commitment to recognising and harnessing the rich heritage of African Traditional Medicine.

He disclosed that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeks to bolster the economy by prioritising Universal Health coverage, which is expected to frontally address the nation’s healthcare challenges.

“The healthcare plan will also focus on encouraging and improving funding for local research on new drugs and vaccines. It is a well-established fact that many medicines have their origins in herbal medicine, which is a form of traditional medicine.”

“Our approach to optimising the strengths of our traditional medicine will also focus on favourable policies, institutional and political support, our rich biodiversity, qualitative data, scientific research, and the use of innovation to optimise the contribution of traditional medicine to universal health coverage and sustainable development, and will also be guided by respect for our indigenous resources and intellectual property rights.”

“During the COVID-19 period, several traditional medicine practitioners made claims on possible medicines for the management of the disease.”

“The Ministry received about 35 products from these practitioners, which were forwarded to NAFDAC for further analysis and possible listing. We can also recall that the Madagascar Organic COVID-19 cure originated from medicinal plants.”

“As we celebrate the strengths of traditional medicine, we must also strive to address the challenges that persist.”

“Integration and collaboration between modern medical practises and traditional medicine are essential.





“We must ensure that our traditional healers have access to proper training, research, and resources, allowing them to standardise their expertise while also aligning with international best practices.”

“This collaboration can lead to a healthcare system that is truly comprehensive and inclusive, benefiting all members of our society”. He said

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said that this year’s theme, “The Contribution of Traditional Medicine to Holistic Health and Well-being for All,” echoes the resonance of the inaugural WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, on August 17–18, 2023.

“The global summit catalysed political commitment and evidence-based action on traditional medicine, which is the first port of call for millions of people worldwide to address their health needs.

He also added that in recognition of the enduring significance of African Traditional Medicine and its integral role in enhancing health and well-being across the African continent, for the past two decades, every year, the 31st of August marks the celebration of African Traditional Medicine Day in the WHO African Region.

Mulombo also disclosed that throughout these years, Member States have witnessed the flourishing of African Traditional Medicine Day as a dynamic platform for dialogue, exchange, and knowledge sharing.

“It has united stakeholders—from traditional medicine practitioners to policymakers, from researchers to international partners—in a common pursuit of best practices, groundbreaking evidence, and innovative solutions that showcase the immense potential of traditional medicine in nurturing holistic health and well-being for all.

He therefore called upon Member States to scale up their efforts and further implement evidence-based Traditional Medicine (TM) approaches to achieve health-related Sustainable Development Goals and promote health and well-being for all at all ages.

“I urge Member States to apply local knowledge, science, technology, and innovation to unlock the contribution of TM to advancing planetary health and people’s well-being across the life course through regional and culturally appropriate nutrition and lifestyles within sustainable environments.”

“Establish a high-level consultative mechanism with Indigenous Knowledge Holders to guarantee their full participation and consultation in adopting and implementing relevant policies and actions associated with biodiversity management and Traditional Knowledge.”

“Facilitate effective integration of traditional medicine into national health systems, contributing to achieving universal health coverage and all health-related sustainable development goals.”

“Where appropriate, Member States should redefine laws, policies, and health services to enable holistic and relevant decisions and seamless choices with a transformative focus on prevention, maintenance, and primary healthcare.”

“Develop standards for the curriculum for continued training and education of traditional health practitioners to facilitate their integration into primary healthcare services.

“Accelerate the research, production, regulation, and formal utilisation of evidence-based traditional and indigenous products in national health systems.”

“Develop monitoring systems and indicators for traditional medicine within national health information systems, enabling the measurement and redirection of traditional medicine practises within countries.” He added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…