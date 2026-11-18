The Federal Government has graduated 87,701 beneficiaries of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative and commenced the distribution of starter kits to equip them to establish businesses and become economically self-reliant.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, who disclosed this at the graduation and starter kit handover ceremony for the first cohort of beneficiaries at the Federal Science and Technical College, Orozo, Abuja, on Wednesday, described TVET as a major solution to unemployment in Nigeria.

Alausa said the initiative was designed to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and the practical skills required by industries, stressing the need to equip young Nigerians with competencies that would enable them to become entrepreneurs, skilled professionals and job creators rather than job seekers.

He said the first cohort comprised 87,701 trainees who had completed training in various trades, including welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation, fashion design, hospitality, information and communication technology, agriculture and beauty therapy.

The minister also disclosed that the second cohort had attracted 1.49 million applications, out of which 150,000 learners had been admitted into accredited training centres across the country.

He described the figures as evidence of the growing interest among Nigerians in acquiring practical skills, adding that the government’s responsibility was to ensure that the enthusiasm was matched with quality training and meaningful employment opportunities.

According to him, the provision of starter kits was an integral component of the programme, as it would enable beneficiaries to translate their acquired skills into productive ventures.

He explained that the kits were productive assets designed to help graduates commence operations, serve customers and establish viable businesses.

Alausa, however, said the distribution would continue in phases as beneficiaries completed the required assessment and verification processes to ensure transparency, accountability and proper documentation.

He emphasised that completing training, obtaining certification and meeting the requirements for starter kit support were distinct stages that must be carefully handled.

The minister urged the graduates to deploy the equipment for productive purposes, maintain professionalism, observe safety standards and continually improve their skills.

He said the success of the initiative would not be measured merely by the number of people trained but by the number of graduates who secured employment, established businesses, improved their earnings and created opportunities for others.

Alausa acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda had placed the aspirations of young Nigerians at the centre of national development efforts.

He commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), training centres, instructors and other collaborating institutions for their contributions to the programme.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving training quality, competency-based assessment and certification, while strengthening collaboration with industries to ensure that graduates possessed skills that met employers’ expectations.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, described the graduation as a historic milestone and evidence that the Federal Government’s TVET initiative had moved from conception to successful implementation.

Ahmad recalled that there were initial doubts about the government’s ability to train beneficiaries, pay their stipends, support training service providers and provide starter kits, but said the programme had demonstrated that the objectives were achievable.

She said the initiative represented a deliberate commitment by the Tinubu administration to equip Nigerian youths with practical, market-ready skills that could lead to employment, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

According to her, technical and vocational education should no longer be regarded as a second option but as a first-choice pathway for young Nigerians seeking meaningful careers.

She explained that the programme combined accredited training centres, industry-relevant curricula aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework, stipends for trainees and starter kits to support graduates in putting their skills to work.

Ahmad said the first cohort had also provided valuable lessons through the programme’s technology platform, biometric verification and monitoring mechanisms, which would be used to improve the implementation of subsequent cohorts.

The National Coordinator of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, Mrs Blessing Ogwu, also encouraged the trainees to maximise the opportunities available to them and use their skills to create opportunities for others.

In her remarks, the representative of the graduating trainees, Rashida Isah, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the initiative and the support provided to enable beneficiaries to put their newly acquired skills into practice.