FG gives 500 bags of rice, other palliatives to 25 Abuja orphanages

The Federal Government on Thursday donated 500 bags of rice and other condiments to 25 orphanages in Abuja as part of efforts to ameliorate the impacts of COVID-19 lockdown order on the underprivileged across the country.

Tribune Online reports that the Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who kicked off the exercise at Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had presented an unprecedented humanitarian, economic and health crisis.

She added that all hands should be on deck to assist the vulnerable population to navigate the crisis.

The minister, who was represented by her Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs, Musa Bungudu, expressed the present administration’s to alleviate the socioeconomic challenges facing the vulnerable groups across the country.

“The point has been made that in times of crisis, the vulnerable members of our community are often the most impacted. When l speak of the vulnerable, l speak of our elderly, people living with disabilities, women with children, young children and those separated by circumstances from their families and loved ones,” she said.

Farouq recalled that similar visit was paid to the cluster of people living with disability at Karamajiji and also visited were the elderly at Karshi the previous weeks.

ALSO READ: Buhari signs amendment to Executive Order on voluntary offshore assets regularisation

Farouq however, commended the management of the homes taking care of the helpless children who have, through no fault of theirs, been denied the warmth of home.

“As Africans, we know that it takes a village to raise a child, so by joining you today, we are forming a village of the concerned who are coming together in solidarity to show love and support to a key segment of our vulnerable population.

“Part of my suties as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is to provide humanitarian interventions that bring relief to our citizens both at home and abroad.

“It is in recognition of that mandate that we are here today even though the welfare of orphanages rests with and is a core mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs.”

The minister commended the management of these homes as well as the NGOs and CSOs who continue to provide support and guidance in providing humanitarian aids to the vulnerable population at this critical time.

Speaking earlier, the General Coordinator Anawim Home (poorest of the poor), Gwagwalada, Rev. Sister Oresoa Agatha Selo-Ojeme, commended the effort of the Buhari-led administration in ensuring that the poor and the vulnerable are not left out in the society.