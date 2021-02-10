FG gets $500m World Bank’s support for empowerment of adolescent girls

The Federal Government has secured the sum of $500 million support from the World Bank to deal with the challenges of adolescent girls in the country who are out of school or have never been to school.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known in Abuja said the World Bank facility was secured to ensure that the girls are taken off the streets, trained and financially empowered to enable them to live normal lives.

He noted the full implementation of the project under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Employment programme (AGILE) would begin this year.

Adamu, who also said the phenomenon of adult illiterates was equally disturbing, observed that the children of illiterate parents are 80 per cent more to be out of school than the children of the educated.

He said: “About 60 million adult illiterates constitute almost a third of the Nigerian population. Attention has been given to the mass literacy sub-sector in the last two years.

“In 2019, we were able to lift one million Nigerians off the shelve of adult illiterates while 900,000 have been taken of the bracket in 2020. On the whole, 1,900,000 illiterate Nigerians have been able to read and write, either in English or the three Nigerian languages,” he said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government s working on an instrument that would also make it an offence for any adult illiterate not to be undertaking any form of learning, saying “today’s illiterates will breed tomorrow’s out-of-school children.”

The minister said based on realisation that one adult illiterate has the potential of reproducing an average of five out-of-school children, the Federal Government has also approached the phenomenon frontally.

He said in addition to the development of a curriculum in basic literacy and numeracy in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, a code of conduct for learning centres in adult and non-formal education in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, has been developed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…