FG flags off South-West regional office for agric training

The Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has inaugurated its South West Regional Training Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking at the commissioning and flag-off ceremony, the Executive Director of ARMTI, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, stated that the Ibadan centre is the fourth regional facility, following those in the North East (Bauchi), North West (Kaduna), and South South (Ahoada, Rivers State).

Oladunni explained that the establishment of these regional offices is part of ARMTI’s efforts to expand the reach of its training programs to the grassroots level across the nation. This, he said, aligns with the Federal Government’s initiatives to enhance food security, alleviate poverty, and create jobs through training and capacity-building in agribusiness.

Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, hailed the initiative, describing it as a landmark step in the right direction for the people of the state and the South West region as a whole.

The governor praised the Federal Government and the Ministry of Agriculture for their foresight in decentralizing ARMTI’s services, making them more accessible. “This is what governance is all about,” he said, noting that people no longer have to travel to ARMTI’s headquarters to benefit from its programs.

The newly inaugurated ARMTI Regional Office commenced operations immediately with a training session for farmers. The training, focused on Farm Business Planning and Development, was well received, with participants expressing enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity.