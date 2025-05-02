FG flags off South-West regional office for agric training

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has pledged the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of workers, promoting economic recovery, and ensuring a vibrant civic space at the 2025 Workers’ Day Rally held in Abuja.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd of Nigerian workers, Dr. Dingyadi commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and affiliate unions for their enduring patriotism and resilience. He emphasized that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” is timely and thought-provoking, reflecting the dual urgency of economic recovery and democratic rights.

“Your voices are heard. Your concerns are valid. And your resilience is deeply respected,” Dr. Dingyadi declared, drawing applause from the crowd.

The Minister acknowledged the realities of inflation, unemployment, and inequality faced by Nigerian families, but reassured workers that the government is actively addressing these challenges under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He underscored that economic progress cannot be divorced from civic freedom and promised enhanced protections for freedom of assembly and expression.

“The civic space is the oxygen of democracy,” he said. “Workers must be able to organize, speak freely, gather peacefully, and advocate for their rights without fear.”

Dr. Dingyadi highlighted several key initiatives under his Ministry aimed at empowering the Nigerian workforce. These include programmes to expand employment opportunities, equip citizens with digital and vocational skills, and promote economic inclusion. He noted improved enforcement of labour standards, including occupational safety, fair wages, and decent working conditions. He also referenced youth-focused employment and entrepreneurship initiatives developed in collaboration with stakeholders, and pointed to strategic mediation efforts that have prevented major labour disputes and strikes since his appointment in November 2024.

“Since I assumed office, our labour unions have remained peaceful and cooperative,” he noted. “This industrial harmony is a testament to our collective commitment.”

The Minister praised the cooperation between the Ministry and labour unions in policy development, rights advocacy, and job creation efforts. He emphasized the need for continuous engagement and urged all stakeholders — including civil society — to transform Nigeria’s civic space into a platform for collective strength.

“Let us build bridges, not barricades. Let us turn grievances into solutions,” he urged.

In his final remarks, Dr. Dingyadi called on all workers to remain hopeful and unified in the collective pursuit of a just and prosperous Nigeria.

“Your labour holds this country together. Your strength powers our future,” he concluded. “Together, we can build a Nigeria where well-being is not just a slogan, but a lived reality.”