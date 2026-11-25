The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, supported by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and other senior government officials, on Wednesday flagged off the modernisation and upgrade of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Port, describing the project as a strategic investment that will reposition Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa and strengthen the country’s competitiveness in global trade.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at the Tin Can Island Port, Oyetola said the project, which would cost £746 million (approximately ₦1.45 trillion), would address decades of infrastructure deficits, reduce logistics costs, attract international shipping lines, stimulate industrial growth and create at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the modernisation programme was a significant step towards realising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth, investment and job creation.

According to the minister, the two ports, which have served as major gateways for Nigeria’s international commerce for decades, have become increasingly inadequate to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding economy and changing global shipping requirements.

He noted that Apapa Port, established in 1913, was more than a century old, while Tin Can Island Port was commissioned in 1977 when Nigeria’s population stood at approximately 67.2 million, annual trade was about $17 billion and cargo throughput was 8.11 million metric tonnes.

Today, he said, Nigeria’s population has grown to approximately 240 million, merchandise trade exceeds $100 billion annually, while cargo throughput has increased to 129.3 million metric tonnes, nearly 16 times its 1977 level.

Oyetola stressed that the mismatch between growing economic activities and ageing port infrastructure had made comprehensive modernisation both urgent and unavoidable.

He said, “The cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of modernisation,” adding that Nigeria would not surrender its competitive advantage.

“Our ambition is to attract more direct calls by international shipping lines, retain Nigerian-bound cargo, expand transshipment opportunities and establish our ports as preferred gateways to trade across the African Continental Free Trade Area. We cannot achieve this ambition with infrastructure that falls behind the demands of modern shipping,” the minister said.

Oyetola lamented that cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports had historically ranged between 10 and 18 days, compared with three to five days at leading international ports, resulting in congestion, demurrage, storage charges and higher logistics costs. These inefficiencies, he said, were estimated to cost the Nigerian economy as much as $4 billion annually.

He warned that Nigeria could no longer afford to lose maritime business to neighbouring countries, which had invested in deep-sea port infrastructure and modern cargo-handling facilities to attract international shipping and transshipment traffic.

“The project will entail the comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrading of critical port infrastructure, including quay walls and berths, dredging and navigation channels, access facilities, cargo-handling equipment and operational systems. It will address longstanding physical constraints while advancing more integrated, efficient and digitally enabled port operations,” Oyetola said.

He projected that the project would generate at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across construction, engineering, dredging, logistics, transportation, port operations and related services.

“Our agricultural products, processed foods, solid minerals, manufactured goods, textiles and petrochemical products must compete effectively in regional and global markets. Efficient ports will help exporters meet delivery schedules, reduce costs, preserve product quality and secure international buyers’ confidence. They will equally create a more enabling environment for manufacturers, agro-processors and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.

Oyetola said he had approved an Inter-Ministerial Committee comprising the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency to develop a comprehensive Port Business Continuity and Cargo Flow Management Plan.

“The plan will coordinate phased construction, vessel scheduling, cargo evacuation, truck traffic and the use of alternative ports and transport modes where necessary,” he said.

Oyetola said the Lagos ports project formed part of a broader national maritime transformation agenda, which also included the approved modernisation of Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, described the modernisation programme as a major step towards reducing the cost of doing business, strengthening the country’s competitiveness and accelerating economic growth.

He noted that more efficient port operations would reduce delays and associated costs for importers and exporters, improve the competitiveness of Nigerian goods and deliver wider benefits to manufacturers, farmers and consumers.

He described the transaction as Nigeria’s largest sovereign export credit transaction since 2009 and the first project in the country for Poland’s Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE), highlighting it as a strong demonstration of international investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms.

Oyedele reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing timely approvals, a stable and predictable operating environment, and transparency throughout the project’s financing and implementation.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, described the groundbreaking as a landmark moment in the history of the authority and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the project in accordance with approved designs, engineering standards and contractual timelines.

He assured stakeholders that the NPA would maintain robust technical supervision, quality assurance and effective coordination throughout construction, with particular attention to safety, environmental standards and the continuity of port operations.

The ceremony was attended by Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Marcin Bosacki; the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Michal Cygan; and the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, alongside contractors, international financing partners and major stakeholders in the maritime industry.