FG flags off mobility CNG supply framework, targets one million vehicles by 2027

The Federal Government has provided a platform to bring together key stakeholders to deepen awareness and encourage more players to take advantage of evolving investments across the compressed natural gas (CNG) mobility value chain nationwide.

The Chief Executive Officer and Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, revealed this at the Mobility CNG Supply Framework Kick-Off event held on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Oluwagbemi, PCNGi is working assiduously with stakeholders to ensure that at least one million vehicles run on CNG by the year 2027, thereby not only reducing the cost of transportation but also improving the standard of living of citizens.

He added that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to energy transition, economic development, and climate change mitigation, positioning Nigeria as a leader in transportation across Africa.

He stated that PCNGi has recorded tremendous progress in the number of gas stations in the country, increasing from an initial 25 to more than 65 at present, with about 200 more in the pipeline, including those being proposed by the Dangote Group.

“If you recall, this time last year, around March, April 2024, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) approved a concessionary pricing structure for auto gas CNG. This allowed auto gas CNG to be priced as a strategic industry much lower than gas for power or gas for industries enabling as one of the incentives Mr President has approved for the auto CNG sector at the back of his reforms, energy reforms, including the institution of the Presidential CNG initiative.

“What we’ve done is to flag off the implementation of that concessionary pricing framework because it was necessary as you can imagine that in an economy where gas is being used for various purposes that it’s possible for someone to say I want to make demands of gas for auto CNG since it is priced lower so there is potential opportunity for arbitrage. So we needed to do it in an organised fashion, create the proper market for auto gas CNG and also develop market the place where people can actually make demands, pay for it, get their gas and then use it, sell it into the auto CNG market.

“As you know, that market has been growing tremendously in the last year. We went from just 20 gas stations in the country to well over 65 as of this morning. We opened two new ones yesterday in Ibadan with BOVAS. And we have easily 27, 28 new ones coming up in the next four to five weeks. So, it is a growing market. We just got announcement by Mr Dangote that he’s going to be adding another 100 (gas stations) to the 175 we have under construction. We need to get this going in an organised way and that is what we are doing here today. We are launching the framework, launching the marketplace of auto CNG for the utilisation of Nigerians,” he said.

“And the demand (for CNG) has been up tremendously. Last year, we’ve gone from just mere 4,000 CNG vehicles approximately in the country, most of them concentrated in Edo State where the pilot are taking place by NNPC before to well over 50,000 today and that is not even including trucks. Trucks are being converted at a rapid rate across Nigeria. We know that the demand is up.

“Our estimate is that we are looking to have 100,000 or 125,000 (on CNG) to 200,000 vehicles on the road in addition to the ones we already have running on CNG this year. We want to be on pace like we said 1 million at the end of 2027. So if we get closer to 250,000 to 300,000 count at the end of this year, we would have done a lot of good work,” Oluwagbemi added.

The Managing Director of Gas Aggregator Company of Nigeria (GACN), Chijioke Uzoho, while expressing optimism about the project, called for collective efforts to achieve the goal, describing it as the beginning of an impactful market partnership.

“We are optimistic that with strong regulatory alignment, commercial discipline and stakeholders’ partnership commitment, we can scale the framework across Nigeria by bringing the President’s vision to life. This is a call to collective partnership and sustained action,” Uzoho said.

PCNGi’s Sales, Business Development and Strategy Manager, Lara Obileye, said the discussion centred on how the mobility gas would be carried out within the framework, as it would go a long way in determining the price to the end customer.

