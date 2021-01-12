FG flags off ESPW programme for 25,000 benefiting Niger youths

The Federal Government has flagged off the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme for 25,000 beneficiaries in Niger State as part of efforts to cushion the socio-economic effect of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, on Tuesday, at the flag-off ceremony in Minna, said that the programme was adopted as a result of the outcome of its pilot scheme in rural areas, in some eight states of the federation.

He explained that this was in order to gauge its impact on addressing the ballooning population of the unemployed youths and rising insecurity in the country.

Ambassador Dada stated further that under National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) the Ministry of Labour and Employment was engaging the youth in some crucial sectors of the economy, aimed at the creation of productive and inclusive societies.

He added that this will also shield the most vulnerable people in the society from the ravaging effect of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic which include, but not limited to, pervasive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and joblessness.

Dada, pointed out that the beneficiaries were carefully selected across the 25 local governments of Niger State to be engaged in executing some selected projects in their localities, charging them to make use of skills and knowledge gained to be self-reliant.

The minister of state for foreign affairs assured of Federal Government’s closed monitoring the implementation of the programme to ascertain the efficient utilization of all human and material resources committed into the scheme.

The Acting Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by a Deputy Director, Mrs Kate Oyoyo said that the agency was very conscious of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincere desire and commitment to supporting the less privileged.

He stated that ESPW has been designed as a veritable tool through which the lives of 774,000 unemployed Nigerians will be positively touched in the next three months (5th January to 4th April 2021), urging participants to reciprocate the kind gesture and communities to cooperate with them for optimal result.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane assured of continued partnership with the federal government especially in terms of job creation, noting that careful selection should be done on the participants.

