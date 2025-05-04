FG flags off distribution of life jackets in Bayelsa

The Federal Government has flagged off a Marine Safety Sensitization and Life Jacket Distribution project for Bayelsans who engage in inland water travel. The event took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Flagging off the project, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the Diri-led Prosperity Administration for aligning with the Federal Government’s vision for the marine economy.

Chief Oyetola reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the realization of the Agge Deep Seaport project, aimed at job creation, economic development, and attracting both local and foreign investments to the Niger Delta region and beyond.

He said: “Your Excellency, Governor Douye Diri, I wish to commend your unwavering support for this initiative and your administration’s alignment with the broader Marine and Blue Economy vision of the Federal Government. Your commitment to the actualization of the Agge Deep Seaport is both timely and visionary.

“Let me briefly underscore what the Agge Deep Seaport means—not just for Bayelsa, but for Nigeria as a whole. This port will serve as a major maritime gateway in the South-South, facilitating international trade, reducing congestion at existing ports, creating jobs, boosting investment, and accelerating economic development in the Niger Delta and beyond.”

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, appealed to the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of supporting the state in developing the Agge Deep Seaport.

Represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor described the project as a gateway to regional and international trade, offering immense benefits to both the state and the country.

Governor Diri assured the Federal Government of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the seaport project and called for effective collaboration from all stakeholders, including development partners.

“We are happy that you have spoken profusely about the Agge Deep Seaport. But we will be happier if all of us work together in pursuing this endeavour to its completion and utilization,” he said.

“We need complementation, not competition; collaboration, not confrontation. We believe that through unity and mutual support, we can achieve the Agge Deep Seaport project.

“The Agge Deep Seaport is not only important to Bayelsa; it will also serve as a vital gateway to the Nigerian economy in several ways.”

Governor Diri expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister Oyetola for selecting Bayelsa as one of the inaugural states for the marine safety initiative.

He urged Bayelsans, particularly boat operators and their passengers, to prioritize safety by consistently using life jackets, describing safety as a shared responsibility.

According to him, “I call upon all stakeholders—traditional institutions, transport unions, community leaders, and security agencies—to collaborate with us. Safety is a collective endeavour, and development is a shared pursuit.

“A life jacket is not a hindrance, but a lifesaver. It is your protection and safeguard. Wear it, encourage others to do the same, and let us build a culture where safety is embraced as a strength.”

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the Federal Government to establish a Marine Safety Corps to enhance security on the nation’s waterways.

The high point of the event, which was attended by the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji; the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff; and the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Faith Zibs-Godwin, was the official flag-off and distribution of safety materials.