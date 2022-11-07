FG flags off counseling, empowerment for IDPs in Taraba

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq on Monday flagged off the Psycho-Social support and empowerment training for a section of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba state.

The minister who was represented by Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr Peter Audu, noted at the occasion that Nigeria as of January 2020, had a total of 2,583,000 IDPs due to violence and conflict out of the world’s over 40.0 million displaced persons.

Farouq said, the displacement comes with a lot of incidents and experiences that leave the victims or affected persons traumatized, families separated, communities destroyed, and basic infrastructure damaged.

“As you may also be aware, the basic social and economic activities in the various communities have been disrupted making the need for humanitarian action inevitable. In the last few years, displacements have occurred in various parts of the country, coming along with its trademark of trauma and other social issues that also have a lot of impact on the mental health of the affected persons.

“The aim of this programme is to return the affected persons to their normal and familiar routines that engage their mental abilities to the understanding that life is gradually normalizing with a view to being empowered economically to help in meeting their family needs as they exit the camp. Also, it provides opportunities for the displaced population to take care of their own lives which would contribute to enhancing their well-being and help ease the stress they are experiencing.

“It will be appropriate to mention here that, this programme is targeted at Fifty (50) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba State who are drawn across the affected Local Government Areas in the state and they will be trained in marketable skills such as Tailoring, Soap Making, Fish Farming, Cosmetology and Bread Making or any other Marketable skill within your locality” The minister noted.

The minister expressed that the ministry was committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programs in the country are achieved.

Earlier, head of administration, Taraba State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Yusuf Ubandoma, commended the minister for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously.

“It is important that you are empowered because it is the only way you can stand your ground and the challenges that will come your way.

“Disaster is a natural phenomenon that can not be predicted, what matters is how we manage it. Take whatever you are taught here seriously, there are several other displaced persons but only a few of you are chosen so, do not take the opportunity for granted,” He advised.

