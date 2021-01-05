FG flags off 774,000 jobs for unemployed Nigerian youths

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, flagged-off the Special Public Works (SPW) programme, targeted at employing 774,000 unemployed Nigerian youths across the country.

According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, the programme will provide the necessary economic palliatives to the 774,000 unemployed youths selected across the local governments of the federation, including the FCT.

The programme is expected to last for three months, while the 774,000 youths engaged with earning a stipend of N20,000 each month; while the minister said the youths who participate in the project may deploy the skills acquired to become self-employed.

While flagging off the programme at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, Keyamo said: “In addition, government and the organised private sector may in due course create/provide exit options.

“It is also aimed at shielding the most vulnerable from the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic which include, but are not limited to, pervasive hunger, poverty environmental degradation and joblessness.

“The need to quickly address the above mentioned informed the decision to implement the ESPW. Our target is to immediately engage the 774,000 selected unemployed Nigerians for the programme to execute carefully selected projects across the 774 local government areas in the country.”

Also in his address, the Acting Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the flag off marks the actualisation of the single most far-reaching grassroots-based employment creation initiative in the history of the country.

He said: “Extended Special Public Works (SPW) programme has been designed as a veritable tool through which the lives of 774,000 unemployed Nigerians will be positively touched in the next three months. Our communities will receive a facelift through the activities of the participants as they will engage in various community/environment-specific public works activities ranging from, drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads maintenance, irrigation among many others.”

Mallam Fikpo added: “Appropriate working tools, as well as protective wears, have been provided for all the participants in their daily work schedule. Equally, all participants have been duly documented and their details captured by designated banks to guarantee a fraud-free, transparent and fair service delivery. And to ensure effective monitoring of the programme, supervisors have been appointed in all the electoral wards of the country to conduct supervisory roles.”

He charged all the participants nationwide to reciprocate the gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari led government by diligently executing their assigned tasks throughout the duration of the programme.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG flags off 774,000 jobs for unemployed Nigerian youths