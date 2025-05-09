FG flags off 2025 Hajj airlift in Imo

The Federal Government, on Friday, officially flagged off the inaugural airlift of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, marking the first international flight from the Southeast-based airport.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who presided over the ceremony, charged intending pilgrims to uphold Nigerian values during their pilgrimage, reminding them they are ambassadors of the country in the holy land.

“You are more than spiritual travellers. You carry with you the pride and dignity of Nigeria,” Shettima told the pilgrims. “Your conduct must reflect the values we hold dear.”

A total of 64,188 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s Hajj, with 315 from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States scheduled to depart on Friday aboard Air Peace from Owerri.

The Vice President praised Governor Hope Uzodimma for fostering religious harmony by hosting the event, describing it as symbolic of a Nigeria growing in unity.

“I commend Governor Uzodimma for fostering religious tolerance and inclusion. His support is emblematic of a nation coming into harmony with itself,” Shettima said.

He also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goodwill to the pilgrims and noted that the Federal Government had made all necessary provisions for the success of the 2025 Hajj.

Warning against negligence, Shettima urged logistics officers to treat their assignments as sacred and avoid mistakes of past Hajj operations. “There is no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma described the moment as historic for Imo, noting that the airport built through communal efforts over four decades ago was now entering a new era of international operations. He thanked President Tinubu for enabling the milestone.

“This is a proud day for Imo people,” the governor said. “Next month, Christian pilgrims will also depart from this airport — a testament to our inclusive governance and religious harmony.”

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, lauded the governor’s commitment to peace and religious tolerance.

“This is a strong message that we can live together in unity and mutual respect,” the Sultan said.

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Saleh Usman, said the Imo airlift was the first of its kind in the region and applauded the state for setting a new standard for interfaith cooperation.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; Deputy Governor of Imo State, Chinyere Ekomaru; Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chike Olemgbe; and former Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

