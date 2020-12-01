FG files terrorism charges against Aswani market leader, six others

The Federal Government has filed terrorism charges against the leader of Aswani International Market in Lagos State, Chief Taoreed Farounbi, alias Baba Alado, and six others.

Tribune Online gathered that the accused were charged of conspiring and participating in acts of terrorism, leading to the killing of two men, Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel, in the White Sand area of Isheri-Osun, Lagos State on March 19, this year.

The defence counsel, M.B. Jimoh-Akogun, assured the court that his clients had not absconded, saying the impression they had was that the case was fixed for December 16.

Following Jimoh-Akogun’s undertaking to accept service of the charge sheet on his clients, Justice Hassan ordered that the charge sheet be served on him, while he made an order remanding Matthew in correctional custody, pending the defendants’ arraignment on January 28, 2021.