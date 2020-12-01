FG files terrorism charges against Aswani market leader, six others

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
alleged stealing, car doors, court, BRT, Driver, court, death, Court, farmer, court, Court sentences welder, robbing housewife, court, , stolen property, court, trader, stealing bicycle, court, Apprentice , inflicting injuries, Court, neighbour, buying stolen car, businessman, court, Akehomen Timothy, betting agent, stealing , court, cut grass, Court, stealing phones, armed robbery, court, shop owner, Gyang Raymond, stealing, gas cylinder, Court, misappropriating, Court, sales rep, Court orders resident doctors to resume, criminal breach of trust, court, drivers, water, stealing, court, Undergraduate, certificate forgery, court,Osun-Osogbo porn persons, court, assault, neighbour , stealing, driver, court, sweep, bar attendants, exotic wines, court, theft, tricycle operators, alleged possession of firearms, Court, battery, stealing , Court, alleged misappropriation, Court, manager, church property, Court, man, theft, Court invalidates suspension, Tiv-Jukun crisis, armed robbery, attempted murder, Court, Computer operator, court, theft, defrauding, Court, stealing, court,suspects, imprisonment, steals clothes, Court, man, garnishee order on Nasarawa, stealing ,allegedly, defrauding, friend, businessman, transformer, church, court, Mother docked for murder, bags of rice, court , stealing , Internet fraud, court, forgery, Ekiti, farm, killing, assault, stealing, Court, police, culpable homicide, defile, rape, court, imprisonment,Court, Court , defrauding job seekers , Ize-Iyamu, Court , Edo guber, disqualification, , Lawyers suit against NSIA, threat to life, court, Car dealer, court, fraud, community service, face masks order, COVID-19, coronavirus, Osogbo, Osun, magistrate court, 53 persons, NDDC, EFCC, Contractors, Courts give electoral victories, sexual assault, theft, alleged, Oyo,imprisonment, court, daughter, Indian hemp, smoking, Court, Court , housekeeper , robbing employer, police, EFCC, arraigns, officials, Benue, pension, fraud, court, money, divorce,Court , Osun ,man , false pretence, ,Court, murder, Ado-Ekiti, teenager, DSS, 12 years, Court, Kwara, internet fraudster, , Jigawa CJ, Police , theft , Osun, court, fraud, travel agents,court union bank, Theft, cell phone, court, police,Court, Nigeria Police

The Federal Government has filed terrorism charges against the leader of Aswani International Market in Lagos State, Chief Taoreed Farounbi, alias Baba Alado, and six others.

Tribune Online gathered that the accused were charged of conspiring and participating in acts of terrorism, leading to the killing of two men, Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel, in the White Sand area of Isheri-Osun, Lagos State on March 19, this year.

The defence counsel, M.B. Jimoh-Akogun, assured the court that his clients had not absconded, saying the impression they had was that the case was fixed for December 16.

Following Jimoh-Akogun’s undertaking to accept service of the charge sheet on his clients, Justice Hassan ordered that the charge sheet be served on him, while he made an order remanding Matthew in correctional custody, pending the defendants’ arraignment on January 28, 2021.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

NEMA donates items to Benue flood victims

Latest News

World AIDS Day: 23,000 persons undergoing treatment in Kogi ― Govt

Latest News

‘My Darling Tola’: Professor ABOO Oyediran pays glowing Tribute to wife…

Latest News

FOCI, Julius Berger partner to curb construction defects, building collapse in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More