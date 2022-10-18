FG, FCCI, lawmaker empower rural fish farmers

With a determination to alleviate poverty among fish farmers in the grassroots areas, the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan (Oyo state) in collaboration with a lawmaker representing Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/Osogbo federal constituency, Hon. Olubukola Oyewo, has empowered a selected group of 50 rural women and youth in fish production.

The collaboration also involved rehabilitation of selected fish ponds in the federal constituency.

The beneficiaries of the programme held between October 10 and 14, 2022 at BB Vic Event Centre, Konkobilo Area, Osogbo, Osun state, were taken through ethical fish production and handling as well as fish marketing and record keeping.

Speaking at the training/ empowerment programme, Provost/CEO of the College, Mr. O. Oyeleye, represented by Mrs. Titi Akintayo, said that the programme on fish farming is critical to Nigeria as a nation, adding that fish farming plays a very significant role in ensuring food security.

“Fish farming is a means of livelihood providing sustainable income for people involved in fish farming”, he said.

He admonished the participants to take the acquired skill seriously considering it as a lifetime opportunity to eradicate poverty and ensure a secured and sustainable livelihood.

Also speaking at the occasion, the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/Osogbo federal constituency, Hon. Olubukola Oyewo, represented by Hon. Olanrewaju Edward, said that the lawmaker considered it imperative to give his people opportunity to be employers of labour rather than job seekers, adding that the lawmaker was poised to reduce unemployed populace and improve their income.

He also described the project as laudable and timely.

The managing director of the consulting outfit, Golden Castle Integrated Global Resources Limited, Mrs. Babatunde Oluwaseye, represented by Mr. Oladimeji Abdulwarith, said that the training was initiated for people in fish business or those that have intention to own and run a sustainable fish enterprise.

She also advised participants to take full advantage of the training.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE