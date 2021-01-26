FG extends registration for survival fund for 29 states

The Federal Government (FG) has extended registration for Survival Fund for over 29 states of the federation for five days.

Except for Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) all other states are eligible to participate in the extension.

While reopening the registration portal, the chairman of the Steering Committee of the MSME Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum said the portal will be open from January 27 to February 2, 2021.

According to NTA, Katagum “wishes to inform the Public that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal (https://survivalfund.gov.ng/) will be exceptionally reopened for states that have not met their quota.

“To date, the following states have met their quota and are consequently not eligible to participate in reopening exercise. The states are Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers and the FCT.”

She noted that “the re-opening of the Payroll Support Portal will cut across all sectors which are: educational, hospitality and general sector.

“The public is reminded that qualification requirements are businesses must have CAC registration, businesses must have a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 50 staff.

“Business must be owned by Nigerians, must have verifiable BVN; the scheme provides for 45 per cent female participation and 5 per cent Special Needs participation.

“The payroll support track of the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, a component under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan, which was flagged off on the 21st of September 2020, is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees for a period of three months.”

