The Federal Government has said it is intensifying efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths through improved access to affordable healthcare and financial protection for vulnerable women across the country.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this while highlighting government interventions aimed at strengthening maternal healthcare delivery and ensuring that women receive life-saving medical attention without financial barriers.

Pate said the National Health Insurance Authority’s Financial Access to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care programme was now operational in more than 270 hospitals across the 36 states of the federation.

Under the initiative, vulnerable women requiring Caesarean section are entitled to free services to prevent financial difficulties from denying them access to essential and emergency maternal healthcare.

The Minister further disclosed that the Federal Government had disbursed N249.6 billion to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund over the past three years to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to medical services for vulnerable Nigerians.

He also highlighted the implementation of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), which targets local government areas recording high rates of maternal and newborn deaths.

According to him, Kano State is among the beneficiaries of the initiative, with federal and state authorities collaborating to tackle challenges affecting maternal healthcare delivery.

Pate also announced that the Expanding Maternal and Child Health Insurance Initiative is targeting 20,000 enrolments in Kano State through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

He explained that the programme prioritises vulnerable women, children and other eligible household members to ensure wider access to essential healthcare services.

The Minister, however, stressed that the success of the intervention would depend not only on enrolling beneficiaries but also on ensuring that they receive quality healthcare whenever the need arises.

He called for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments, relevant health agencies and development partners to ensure that the various interventions translate into tangible improvements in maternal and newborn health outcomes across Nigeria.