FG, European Union intensify campaign on product specification for export expansion

The Federal Government in collaboration with the European Union is intensifying campaign for product specification as a means to increase the exportation of unique products in Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at the National Conference on Creation of Legal and Institutional Framework for Geographical Indications, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Otunba Adebayo commended the European Union and European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in particular, for funding the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (AfriPi project).

According to him, “the AfriPI Project has gone a long way in supporting African companies, creators and inventors to generate value from their intellectual property.

“For many years, stakeholders from both the public and private sector in Nigeria have worked hard to promote and draw attention to geographical indications and other forms of intellectual property protection in Nigeria.

“The benefits obtainable from geographical indications in Nigeria are immense. Nigeria Is one of the most culturally diverse societies in the world. We can boast of a wide variety of products that can be classified as GI.

“These range from the popular Ijebu garri to Nsukka Yellow Pepper, the Sokoto Red Skin Goat and the famous Yauri Onions. Unfortunately, poor knowledge of geographical Indications and the absence of a specific legal framework has rendered our unique products more vulnerable to misappropriation.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Adebayo explained that “the cultural misappropriation, which can be defined as the assumption or exploitation of one culture by a more dominant culture, is a concept that is now being discussed more openly and around which awareness is being raised.

“Nigeria has a strategic ambition to position itself as a major supply chain partner to key off-taker nations.

Geographical indications will play a major role in helping Nigerian producers generate greater value for their products.

“Agri-food and drink products which have names that are protected by the European Union as geographical indications represent a sales value of about €75 billion.

“Currently over one-fifth of this amount Is generated by exports that originate outside of the European Union. This presents a huge opportunity for indigenous exporters who can now capitalize on improved product reputation and the willingness of consumers to pay a premium for authentic products”.

He said: “Many potential Nigerian Gis originate in rural areas that are challenged by extreme poverty and socio-economic issues. Studies have established that the sales value of products associated with Gis is on average, twice that of similar products. Geographical indications provide opportunities for some of Nigeria’s most impoverished areas to participate in the exportation of non-oil products, earn fair compensation and drive much-needed development.

“As all the stakeholders here are aware, geographical indication protection is not limited to agricultural produce but extends to a wide range of products induding, handicrafts, industrial products and prepackaged personal care products to name a few.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that Nigeria exports more finished goods and this conference will go a long way in helping Nigeria establish an enabling environment for the growth and expansion of our national GI products” Adebayo stated.

In his remarks, the Director-General for Agriculture and Rural Development for the European Commission, john Clarke said Agriculture has huge potential for export in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that with a proper framework for farmers, the country’s economy will grow rapidly due to abundant agriculture unique varieties that will be exported.

Also speaking, Head of European Union Intellectual Property, Ignacio Medrano noted that “we have important and specific product with quality in Nigeria. We are here to support the country to establish legal framework, to establish protection for agricultural products with specific links to tradition and culture.

“We are convinced that here in Nigeria, with the protection of the Geographical Indications, there will be an increase in agricultural product price, export and tourism,” he said.

The National Coordinator of the National Technical Working Group, Sand Mba Kalu, said Geographical Indication, even though relatively new in Nigeria, is a hope for the common man to be able to promote his or her product to the global market.