FG establishes 270 vocational training centres nationwide

The Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it has established 270 vocational training centres across the country as part of its intervention programme aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and skill acquisition in Nigeria.

Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Mr. Rasaq Akinyemi, made this known in Abuja during a public hearing on nine bills. These included a bill seeking to establish the National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education in Kalgo, Kebbi State, and two Federal Colleges of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition in Bunza, Kebbi State, and Maiduguri, Borno State. The hearing was held by the House Committee on Alternative Education, chaired by Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu.

While commending efforts to address youth unemployment, skill gaps, and promote innovation, Mr. Akinyemi argued that “strengthening and expanding existing structures could be a more cost-effective and timely approach.”

He noted that “establishing and sustaining federal institutions requires significant capital and recurrent funding. With current budgetary constraints, securing a consistent source of funding for infrastructure, personnel, and operational costs remains a concern.”

Mr. Akinyemi further emphasized the need to clearly define the governance framework for the proposed institutions in order to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

He also pledged UBEC’s continued commitment to building synergy with the House and relevant stakeholders in advancing Nigeria’s education and training landscape. He stressed that “a clear delineation of roles between federal ministries, agencies, states, local government areas, and the institutions themselves is critical.”

Meanwhile, all stakeholders drawn from the various federal constituencies where the proposed institutions are to be located expressed their support for the establishment bills, citing their educational, socioeconomic, and developmental benefits to the country.

In her presentation, a representative of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Hauwa Alkali, also lent support to the initiative.

Delivering the keynote address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, emphasized the House’s resolve to empower Nigerian youths through vocational and skills training. He said:

“In a world that is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing market demands, it is imperative that we equip our young people with the necessary skills to thrive. The establishment of these centres is not just a policy initiative; it is a commitment to the future of our nation.

Again, it is common knowledge that vocational training and entrepreneurial skill acquisition are foundational and catalytic to the growth of nations like Nigeria, as our economy depends heavily on the contributions of this vital sector. Nigeria, by any standard, is well-endowed with a youthful population, readily available to acquire vocational training and entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance and nation-building. The fact that our vocational and entrepreneurial training sector has not yet yielded the desired outcomes remains a concern.”

The Speaker, who was represented by Hon. Alexander Mascot, assured that:

“As legislators charged with lawmaking, oversight, and representation, the Committee is not only focused on making the sector a key alternative source of revenue and economic growth, we are also committed to contributing to the development of centres that will impart skills and knowledge to our nation through progressive legislation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE