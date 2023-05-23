As part of the initiative to develop national pathways for food systems transformation, the Federal Government has engaged individuals, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and other relevant stakeholders in the South east zone of Nigeria on a workshop to brainstorm on the development of the National Pathways to food systems transformation implementation strategy for Nigeria.

The workshop took place recently at Hilton Leisure Resort & Hotel, Awka, Anambra State

Addressing the participants, the Director of Social Department, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning Abuja, Dr. Sanjo Faniran, said the 2023 workshop was to let the participants understand their food systems experiences and needs.

He said the workshop was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders; federal ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), private sectors, United Nation agencies and development partners.

According to him, the event was to generate inputs from the 17 Southern States into the national implementation strategy in order to produce a national document which related with the people and would be easily implementable.

He said ensuring available, nutritious and healthy food was a sure way of guaranteeing a healthy, prosperous and less vulnerable population.

Faniran, who is also the National Convener for Implementation for United Nations Action Plan for Food System Transformation Pathways, declared Anambra as co-convener of the programme in Southeast, noting that Soludo’s acceptance to host the workshop was an indication of his desire to key into the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security.

In his speech, Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Forster Ihejiofor, described the UN food systems transformation agenda as an ambitious plan aimed at transforming global food production and consumption systems.

The Commissioner said the programme, if carried through, would ensure sustainable food security, improved nutrition, and economic development while also protecting the environment.

He said Soludo, upon assumption of office, prioritised promotion of sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices which enhanced biodiversity, soil health and climate resilience.

“Today’s summit is timely and essential as we seek to domesticate this agenda in the 17 states in southern Nigeria. It is vital that we develop a comprehensive and tailored approach that reflects our unique needs, challenges and opportunities.





“We must prioritise sustainable agriculture practices that improve productivity, reduce waste, and protect the environment while enhancing food.

Also speaking, the Anambra State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ms Chiamaka Nnaka, said the State was excited to host a workshop that was focused on strengthening food systems across Southern Nigeria.

Nnake said the transformation exercise would create a healthier, more sustainable and equitable food system that will ensure food security and optimal nutrition for all citizens.

“In Anambra, we understand the critical role that food systems can play in supporting the growth of our economy and the livelihood of Anambra people.

“We expect that these initiatives will cause a significant reduction in the number of people without access to food, decline in food-related disease, and improve the livelihoods of people,” she said.

She thanked the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning for the proactive approach to the 78 priority actions presented by President Muhammed Buhari at the UN Food Systems Summit in New York in September 2021.

