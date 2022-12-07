FG empowers youths with mordern techniques in soybean, plantain, maize production

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, in conjunction with Ojidio-Ligne Engineering Company Limited, is currently giving tutelage to youths in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo Federal Constituency on mordern techniques in soybean, plantain and maize production to enhance food security.

A total of 200 participants drawn from the federal constituency participated in the training programme.

In his welcome address during the opening ceremony of the training held on Monday, the Consultant, Innocent Idewele, welcomed the participants workshop and thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria through FCAH&PT for the poverty alleviation programme for the people of the constituency.

In his welcome address during the opening ceremony of the training held on Monday, the Consultant, Innocent Idewele, welcomed the participants workshop and thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria through FCAH&PT for the poverty alleviation programme for the people of the constituency. While justifying the reason for the concentration on plantain, soybeans and Maize value chains, Idewele, noted that the indigenes of the constituency are predominantly farmers and the aforementioned crops are the major crops found and planted in the constituency hence, there is need for training of the farmers on modern techniques in production, processing and marketing.

Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Dr. Adekoya Olatunde Owosibo, appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the area of agricultural empowerment. He said agriculture was the major foreign exchange earner in the 60s in Nigeria before the discovery of petroleum and advised the participants to take the training very serious.

In his welcome address the lawmaker representing the Federal Constituency, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, appreciated the efforts of Federal Government and FCAH&PT for bringing the empowerment programme to the people of his constituency and encouraged the participants to make proper use of the opportunity given to them.