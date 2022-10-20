FG empowers unemployed Nigerian youths with skills in poultry business

In order to reduce poverty among Nigerian youths, the Federal Republic of Nigeria through Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan in collaboration with Emraj Global Resources Limited put together a five-day vocational training and empowerment programme for themy in poultry production and associated value chain.

The training and empowerment programme which started on Monday at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan, is expected to climax on Friday 21st of October 2022.

According to the Local Organising Committe (LOC) Chairman, Dr Olufemi Banjoko, participants would be trained on different areas of poultry business such as brooding, management practices, biosecurity and disease management, processing, value addition and marketing.

He further noted that participants would benefit immensely from the programme in areas of additional knowledge, practical experience and management of poultry business for profit making which will lead to better income, reduction in the rate of unemployment, improved welfare condition and poverty alleviation.

In his opening remarks, the Provost of Federal college of Animal Health & Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan, Dr. Adekoya Owosibo, encouraged the youths to be more focused and embrace livestock business as a good source of income.

He urged them to make judicious use of the knwoledge acquired during the course of the training and also ensure they properly manage the starter packs which would be given to them at the end of the training by ensuring that they multiply them for maximum profit.

The consultant for the project, Alhaji Abdulrazak Raji, in his remarks, advised participants to take the vocational training serious in order to achieve the set goals.

One of the participants, Mrs Gabriel Margaret, while appreciating the Federal Government and Emraj Global Resources Limited on behalf of others, assured that participants will not take the opportunity for granted by ensuring that they will utilise the knowledge acquired effectively.

A total of 120 participants attended the opening ceremony.

