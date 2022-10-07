FG earmarks N70bn for 1.4 million small-scale farmers, traders ―​​ Sadiya Umar

THE minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Faruk said the federal government has voted N70 billion to 1.4 million small-scale farmers and petty traders under second phase of the Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme (GEEP).

The minister made the disclosure in Dutse, Jigawa State capital while launching the second phase of the programme in the state, saying “the federal government targeted 1.4 million small-scale farmers and petty traders across the country and each will benefit N50,000 as support to their businesses”.

The minister was represented by Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasiru Gwarzo who said, “when President Buhari took over the mantle of power in 2015, over 70 percent of Nigerians were living below the poverty level.

According to her, out of concern and determination to change the negative narration, the president established the Social Intervention Program (SIP) under which series of empowerment and intervention programs were initiated and implemented to tackle the challenges.

Faruk explained that “Today there are many success stories, it is evidently the impact of the first phase has elevated millions of Nigerians from abject poverty while many become employers of labour.”

“The program has translated to jobs/wealth creation and poverty reduction which are the ultimate goals of the program, indeed we have achieved the desire goals,” She declared.

According to her Jigawa State is among the top four states with higher number of prospective beneficiaries of GEEP as over 6,000 beneficiaries have already been accredited in the state”.

She then charged the beneficiaries to be determined and self-disciplined in utilising the loan for achieving the desired goals.

