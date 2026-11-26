The Federal Government has proposed an allocation of up to ₦1.5 billion for each polytechnic in the country under its One Product, One Polytechnic (1P1P) initiative, scheduled to commence in 2027. The initiative aims to promote local manufacturing, innovation and industrial development.

Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, announced this at the second Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fair and Exhibition in Abuja.

The fair, which runs from November 24 to 27, is themed ‘Research to Market: Driving Innovation, Enterprise and National Prosperity’.

Bugaje explained that the proposed funding, estimated at between ₦1 billion and ₦1.5 billion per institution, would enable polytechnics to establish production facilities and manufacture marketable products using locally available raw materials, technical expertise and institutional infrastructure.

Under the initiative, each polytechnic is expected to develop and manufacture at least one product, leveraging its workshops, laboratories, skilled personnel and research capabilities.

The programme is designed to reposition polytechnics from institutions largely associated with classroom teaching and theoretical knowledge into centres of practical production, innovation and industrial development.

It is also expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported goods by encouraging local production of everyday items such as wheelbarrows, buckets, furniture and soap that can be manufactured within the country’s technical institutions.

The NBTE boss said the initiative would involve partnerships with organisations such as the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organisations (WAITRO), the organised private sector and other tertiary institutions.

The partnerships are expected to strengthen linkages between technical education, research institutions and industry, while giving students opportunities to acquire practical skills through participation in actual production processes.

Also speaking at the event, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Jani Ibrahim, called for stronger collaboration between research institutions and the private sector to ensure that innovations translate into commercially viable products.

Ibrahim described universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions as producers of research and innovation, while the private sector represents the market for their products.

He urged researchers and institutions to consider market demand from the beginning of their research projects rather than waiting until completion. According to him, researchers must identify potential customers, determine affordable prices and establish the scale of production required before embarking on projects.

He also stressed the need for institutions to protect their intellectual property early and strengthen their technology transfer offices to facilitate engagement with industry.

Ibrahim called on the Federal Government to introduce policies that reward local innovation, including public procurement arrangements that give Nigerian technologies priority, tax incentives for companies investing in institutional research, and faster certification processes to facilitate the commercialisation of locally developed products.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for championing the Buy Nigeria campaign, saying the promotion of indigenous products and technologies would support the administration’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The NACCIMA president also challenged private sector organisations to adopt at least one tertiary institution, laboratory or innovation, provide internship opportunities, share industry challenges with researchers and invest in developing solutions.

He further disclosed that NACCIMA would collaborate with TETFund to follow up on serious engagements and commitments arising from the research fair, with progress to be assessed after three months, six months and at the end of the year.

Ibrahim, who is also President of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said Nigeria’s innovations could access a regional market of more than 480 million people, describing West Africa as a major opportunity for exporting affordable homegrown technologies.

He urged stakeholders to measure the success of the research fair not by the number of exhibitions or speeches delivered, but by the agreements signed, investments secured and products successfully introduced into the market.

The proposed 1P1P initiative forms part of broader Federal Government efforts to reposition technical and vocational education as a major driver of economic diversification, entrepreneurship and national development.

It also aligns with ongoing efforts to amend the Polytechnic Act to empower polytechnics to award Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) Honours degrees while retaining the National Diploma (ND) pathway. The move is expected to address the longstanding dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) qualifications.