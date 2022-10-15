FG donates food items to vulnerable persons in Sokoto

As part of government measures to mitigate the effects of the rising price of food commodities, the Federal government on Saturday donated food items to vulnerable and displaced persons as a result of banditry in Sokoto State.

Presenting the items to the State government for onward handing over to the victims the Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajia Farouk Sadiya, said the gesture is to consolidate the mutual support and collaboration between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and government of Sokoto State

The Minister was represented by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed said, “You will agree with me that in the last couple of weeks several states of Nigeria including Sokoto State have suffered widespread flood disaster he stated”

He maintained that the unfortunate flood incidents have resulted in the loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihood and socio-economic dislocation.

He further disclosed that Sokoto State is among the worst-hit state during the 2022 flood season coupled with banditry and economic downturn and pre-harvest food shortage has increased vulnerability.

He explained that with assessments conducted and the reports to the ministry President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains from national strategic reserve stock for distribution to all states of the federation and Federal capital territory.

He said for Sokoto the items include 166 metric tons of maize, 144 metric tons of sorghum and 62.5 metric tons of millet which are to be distributed directly to the deserving persons in collaboration with the senators, minister from the state and officials of Nigerian Red Cross Sokoto State chapter, religious, and community leaders, an official of Sokoto Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

He further said that NEMA cannot compensate persons affected by disasters or traumatic experiences suffered during disasters but help people to get back on their feet and restart normal life with this kind of gesture.

He appealed to the state government to set up local emergency Management committees (LEMCs) in all 23 local government areas of the state to take disaster risk management to the grassroots in line with global best practices.

He requested the state government to allocate a suitable office accommodation and warehouse for NEMA in the state.

Responding Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG) Mainasara Ahmad thanked the Federal government for the kind gesture.

He solicited more support stressing that the items would go to those it is meant for.

