FG donates 3,500 life jackets to Lagos waterways authority

In a significant advancement for water safety and the enhancement of inland water transportation, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday presented 3,500 life jackets to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

The donation ceremony, which took place at LASWA headquarters at the Five Cowries Terminal in Lagos, reinforced the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to establishing safe and efficient water transport systems nationwide, with a particular focus on Lagos State, the busiest waterways hub in Nigeria.

In his address, the Minister, who was represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Mercy Ilori, explained that the initiative highlights the crucial importance of safety in Nigeria’s water transport sector, particularly as the nation ramps up efforts to unlock the vast economic potential of the blue economy.

According to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, “It gives me great pleasure to witness this important event, aimed at advancing the national initiative of enhancing safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways. I extend sincere appreciation to the Government of Lagos State, led by His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his effort and zeal in redefining water transportation in the state. It is well noticed and quite commendable.

“I also extend my appreciation to the good people of Lagos State. Indeed, excellence is your workforce, and you have demonstrated it again. Your warm reception and hospitality are quite appreciable. Thank you once again for having us around.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the distribution of life jackets in Lagos State is a timely and important initiative to foster a culture of safety on our waterways, particularly in communities where water transport is an essential part of daily life. This campaign has been conducted in Niger State, Bayelsa, Anambra, and Akwa Ibom.

“And so today we are here, and we will move to other littoral states in the coming weeks. The challenges posed by water are significant and often undetected, as fatalities across the country remain a grave concern to the government. Many of these mishaps are preventable and often arise from the neglect of basic safety measures, particularly the use of life jackets.

“It is in recognition of this that the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President of Nigeria, to support life-saving interventions and bring about tangible change in the nation’s waterways. Our commitment is to end the avoidable loss of lives on Nigerian waterways.”

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that due to the state’s huge population, it adopts a multi-modal transport system, incorporating rail, road, and water movement.

“I’m so happy today that we have this initiative from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“It will not only boost safety, but it will also help extend our reach to many private operators who have, over time, faced challenges in obtaining these life jackets.

“One thing that I can assure you is that it’s also going to give people reassurance. What we have noticed is that some people have a phobia of water, but the moment they start seeing intentional moves on the waterways—more life jackets, better boats on the waterways—we will be able to secure the waterways and free our roads from congestion,” the Lagos Commissioner for Transportation stated.

Also delivering goodwill messages during the life jacket presentation were the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr Bola Oyebamiji, Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr Sarat Braimah, and General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, among others.

The life jacket donation strengthens LASWA’s existing safety initiatives and supports Lagos State’s ongoing campaign to promote the essential use of life jackets among all waterways users.

The event also featured a live demonstration on the proper use of life jackets.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE