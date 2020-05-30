FG distributes relief materials to victims of bandits attack in Sokoto

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of banditry attacks, kidnappings and animals rustling in Wurno and Raba local government areas of Sokoto State.

Tribune Online reports that the gesture was facilitated by the member representing Wurno/Raba Federal Constituency, Arc. Ibrahim Almustpha, in recognition of the plight of his constituents’ as results of incidents.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony on Friday, NEMA’s Head of Sokoto zonal office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, said Almustpha forwarded request for support to people affected with disasters and followed it up until it was approved by the Federal Government.

Soleye, who was represented by the Zonal Planning Officer, Mr Tukur Abubakar, said items included 350 bags of 12.5 kilogrammes of rice and millet each, 20 kegs of palm oil, 60 cartons of bath soap and 100 cartons of detergents.

Others according to him were 800 pieces of blankets, plastic buckets, guinea brocades and wax prints each along with 500 pieces of children wear and 349 pieces of mosquito nets.

He said building materials that comprised 300 bags of cement, 300 pieces of ceiling boards, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 150 packets of Zink nails and 80 bags 3’’ nails.

Soleye noted that the distribution was sequel to approval made by NEMA’s Director-General, AVM Mohammed Mohammed as approved by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Shehu Chacho, who represented Rep. Almustapha said the gesture was part of efforts in the series of assistance packages being distributed to victims in piecemeal and commended President Buhari for a prompt response.

Chacho said the lawmaker has strived hard through personal assistance and facilitating governmental support to victims noting that about 3,000 persons were affected in 26 communities within the constituency.

The distribution committee chairman, Malam Umar Ahmadu-Raba, said the committee members have screened 478 beneficiaries who were directly affected with banditry activities in the two local government areas.

The District Heads of Wurno and Raba local government areas of Sokoto, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan and Alhaji Abdullahi Bello commended the Federal Government and the lawmaker for the efforts and expressed optimism that the gesture would surely cushion their hardship.

Some of the beneficiaries, Malam Hussani Ara and Bala Ibrahim thanked for the gesture, adding that the bandits killed some people including Ibrahim mother in the communities.

According to them, they lost about 60 cows along with other valuables to bandits after they jointly paid them N1.9 million levy enforced on them.