The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MDDA) in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), distributed relief materials to 2022 flood victims in Edo state.

Speaking while handing over the items to NEMA for onward distribution to the beneficiaries on Monday in Benin, the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Umana Umana, said the relief items by the federal government are designed to cushion the effect of the flood on the beneficiaries.

“The flood destroyed the livelihood of the people and the entire ecosystem of the Niger Delta. Homes, farmlands and businesses were lost to the flood. Niger Delta is always worse hit by a flood in the country because of its topography and location”, he said

The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari, in his concern and love for the people of the Niger Delta region, approved that relief materials be given to the flood victims in the States of the Niger Delta in order to alleviate the challenges that came with the flood.

Umana represented by a director in the ministry, Mr Mathew Pukuma, said that no amount of relief provided by the Government can replace the losses as a result of the flood, but the relief items would help alleviate the burden currently faced by the people.

According to him, NEMA has done the need assessment and identified the local government as highly affected by the effect of the flood, adding that the relief items are earmarked to be distributed to the victims in order to rehabilitate the people.

“The items comprise social relief care packs which include Mattresses, Pillows, Blankets, Cooking Pots, Nutritional Packs, bags of rice, a bag of beans and seasoning, building materials, grinding machines, sewing machines, and hair clippers and others are livelihood items”.

On his part, the Head of NEMA Edo operation office, Dahiru Yusuf, said 31, said seven local government areas in the state are to benefit from the first phase of the distribution.

He listed the benefiting local government in the first phase of relief distribution to include, Ikpoba-Okha, Oredo, Ovia North East, Esan North East, Esan South East Etsako West and Etsako East.

Dahiru assured that the agency would ensure that the relief items are distributed to the flood as they had already done the need assessment.

Also speaking, the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Idehen Dorcas, commended the federal government, MNDA and NEMA for identifying with the flood victims in the state.





He said the items will go a long way in alleviating the plight of the victims whose means of livelihood were destroyed.

