FG distributes relief materials to 1600 victims of flood disaster in Osun

The Federal Government, on Thursday, distributed relief materials worth thousands of naira to 1600 victims of the 2021 flood disaster in Osun State to cushion the effect of the disaster on them.

Items distributed to them included cement, roofing sheets, vegetable oils, mini bags of rice and beans, tomatoes pastes, and Maggie food seasoning.

While distributing the items to the beneficiaries in Osogbo, Head of Operation of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Afolayan Olusegun, NEMA who coordinated the distribution said, the victims were from 11 Osogbo communities that were ravaged by flood disaster on Aug. 10, 2021.

Olusegun said when the disaster was brought to the notice of NEMA by the Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA), its officials were dispatched for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

“The relief materials we are distributing today is for affected persons of the unfortunate flood disaster and these materials are to cushion the effect of the disaster on them,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said the distribution is, however, being done by the Federal Government through NEMA, under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development.

Also, Mr Amos Adejinle, the General Manager of OSEMA, in his remarks appreciated NEMA and other stakeholders for the distribution and support given to the state in the area of disaster management.

Adejinle said it is sad to note that the majority of disasters occured as a result of human errors while few are natural.

He said the state emergency management agency has, however, embarked on sensitising the public against dumping of refuse in waterways and drainages, building structures on waterways and river banks to prevent flood disasters.

The Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Alabi, while speaking on behalf of the state government, also thank NEMA for the distribution and rejoiced with the beneficiaries.

Alabi said the state government is committed to effective and proactive disaster management through public enlightenment campaigns, disaster risk reduction, workshops and updating of the contingency response plans.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FG distributes relief materials to 1600 victims of flood disaster in Osun

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

FG distributes relief materials to 1600 victims of flood disaster in Osun