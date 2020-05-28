FG dissolves governing councils of UNIPORT, maritime varsity
THE Federal Government has dissolved the Professor Mvendaga Jibo-led Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State.
Government has also approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Bayelsa State.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu announced the dissolution of the councils in a terse statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Adamu, however, did not state the reason for the dissolution of the two Governing Councils but a statement from his office which was made available to newsmen by the Director, Information, Mr Ben Bem Goong said, the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the two Universities “takes immediate effect”.
Minister thanked members of the Governing Councils for their service to the Institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.
While Professor Mvendaga Jibo was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the UNIPORT Governing Council, other members are Mr. Joseph Fafi, Chief Johnson Chinyelugo Okafor, Hajia Lubabatu Lawal and Mr Bello Dukku Salihu.
The UNIPORT Governing Council was inaugurated in 2017 by the minister who had urged them to maintain an appropriate and harmonious relationship with the management, senates and other statutory organs of the universities. as well as to establish the leadership and accountability responsibilities of your vice-chancellors and other principal officers.
The minister had reminded them that governance and management were distinct responsibilities in the university system, insisting that such distinction must be clear to all concerned to avoid friction in the system.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
FG Plans Staggered Re-Opening Of Schools
THE Federal Government has revealed that it may stagger re-opening of schools across the country as it plans to roll out comprehensive measures for safety. Minster of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Wednesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja… Read full story
COVID-19: Longest Viability Period Of Virus In Patient Is 10 Days — NCDC
The longest viability period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient would be 10 days, according to a new study by infectious diseases experts in Singapore. The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media… Read full story
Cold: Why You Must Test For COVID-19 At Once
WHEN the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, public health officials told the world to watch out for its telltale symptoms: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. But as the virus spread across the globe, researchers are getting a better understanding of how these symptoms: headache, chill or sore throat… Read full story
CBN Governor, Investors And Parallel Market
THE virtual meeting that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, had with investors last week where he pleaded with them to stop patronising black market operators for dollar purchases leaves much to be desired. Mr Emefiele had, at the meeting, stated: “We have seen your accounts… Read full story
COVID-19: 8,000 Workers Sacked In Anambra
About 8,000 staff members of a waste management company in Anambra State have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming as states have locked down their boundaries to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Managing Director, Redivivus Industries Ltd., Mr Emeka Ajekwu, who… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING