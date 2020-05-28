FG dissolves governing councils of UNIPORT, maritime varsity

THE Federal Government has dissolved the Professor Mvendaga Jibo-led Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State.

Government has also approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Bayelsa State.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu announced the dissolution of the councils in a terse statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adamu, however, did not state the reason for the dissolution of the two Governing Councils but a statement from his office which was made available to newsmen by the Director, Information, Mr Ben Bem Goong said, the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the two Universities “takes immediate effect”.

Minister thanked members of the Governing Councils for their service to the Institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.

While Professor Mvendaga Jibo was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the UNIPORT Governing Council, other members are Mr. Joseph Fafi, Chief Johnson Chinyelugo Okafor, Hajia Lubabatu Lawal and Mr Bello Dukku Salihu.

The UNIPORT Governing Council was inaugurated in 2017 by the minister who had urged them to maintain an appropriate and harmonious relationship with the management, senates and other statutory organs of the universities. as well as to establish the leadership and accountability responsibilities of your vice-chancellors and other principal officers.

The minister had reminded them that governance and management were distinct responsibilities in the university system, insisting that such distinction must be clear to all concerned to avoid friction in the system.

