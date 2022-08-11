FG disburses N56bn basic healthcare provision fund to 36 states, FCT

The Federal Government has said it has disbursed N56 billion to 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), out of the released N89 billion for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund since it was launched in January 2019.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure, on Thursday, at the Ministerial Oversight Committee(MOC) meeting for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Abuja.

Ehanire said with the disbursement so far made to states, Federal Government is providing operational funds to 7,250 primary healthcare facilities in 35 states and the FCT added that the initiative has spurred many primary healthcare facilities to be able to provide care for people in the communities.

According to Ehanire: “The goal is to ensure at least one functional PHC in every ward of the Federation. We have enrolled 1,042,890 poor and indigent Nigerians as beneficiaries of a comprehensive Basic Minimum Package of Health Services provided through health insurance, of which 753,999 in 24 states are now able to assess care for free.

“While we strive to increase the number of enrollees, we must now focus on ensuring that our people get the quality care they deserve. We also need to create demand for the services available at the facilities for all Nigerians.”

“To this end, a draft Knowledge Management and Communication Strategy will be presented to this committee for consideration, today.”

“More importantly, we must entrench accountability and transparency in the implementation of the fund and ensure value for money.”

“For this reason, I directed that all partners beyond members of the MOC, be invited to this quarterly meeting convened to provide updates and progress status of the BHCPF secretariat and also of the individual gateways.”

“The National Emergency Medical Treatment and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) has begun training of Paramedics as a prelude to the launch of the Service in Nigeria.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This will guarantee emergency medical treatment for all Nigerians. Further updates will be provided at this meeting.

“I am also happy to announce that in line with the NCDC Act 2018, NCDC gateway has now been created as a fourth Gateway of the BHCPF and will now receive funding from the BHCPF.”

“A draft guidelines for the administration and disbursement of funds on this Gateway will be presented for consideration here today. This will strengthen the state’s capacity to prepare and respond to public health emergencies.”





Also, the World Health Organisation, Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Molumbo, in his goodwill message said the timing of the meeting is appropriate considering that it comes after the first half of the current fiscal year when critical assessments on budget implementation become useful even as the country gears towards another budget development cycle.

Molumbo explained that the meeting is indeed unique as it would once again afford the opportunity of appraising the progress so far made in the implementation of this funding mechanism towards the achievement of UHC and Health Security in Nigeria.

“While we would expect key updates from the gateways and engage in deliberations towards taking key decisions on the way forward, we will always keep in mind, the 5 key objectives of the BHCPF and associated targets, especially as we are moving towards the end of the 2nd year of continuous implementation in line with the current guideline.”

“As the BHCPF is consistent with the 3 strategic pillars of the WHO 13th General Program of Work, the WHO in Nigeria will continue to provide technical guidance and support to the government of Nigeria at the Federal and States to ensure the success of this innovative funding mechanism while supporting the detailing of the most appropriate accountability mechanisms to track progress including knowledge management systems to ensure improvement and sharing of best practices.”

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

FG disburses N56bn basic healthcare provision fund to 36 states, FCT

Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

FG disburses N56bn basic healthcare provision fund to 36 states, FCT