FG disburses N43.416bn grant to 24 eligible states 

Kaduna has emerged the highest beneficiary as Federal Government disbursed N43,416,000,000.00 (USD120.6 million) as performance-based grants to 24 eligible states on the basis of results achieved in 2018 under the performance-based grant component of the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results.

It is a programme wholly-financed with a $750 million loan from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.

“Kaduna State achieved the highest number of results (nine) and got the highest share with N3,960,000,000.00, while Katsina and Benue got the lowest amount of N540,000,000.00 each.”

ALSO READ: UNIBEN lecturers invent ventilator that works without electricity

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed who disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement signed by ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Hassan Dodo explained that the disbursement followed the participation of the eligible states in the recent Annual Performance Assessment (APA) carried out by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF) as the Independent Verification Agent (IVA) in collaboration with a third-party firm, JK Consulting Limited and the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit (PCU).

She noted that in 2018, which was the first year of the programme, only 24 states met the criteria as others failed to publish their annual budgets and audited financial statements online within the time frame stipulated by the SFTAS Programme Operation Manual (POM).

The beneficiary states are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States.

The 12 that missed out on the 2018 grants are Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers and Zamfara states, the statement stated while adding that they can participate in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respective performance years by meeting the EC and DLIs in the said years.

“The total sum of $120.6 million (N43,416,000,000.00) has thus far been disbursed to the qualified 24 states based on their performance.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE