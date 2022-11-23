FG determined to create scientific knowledge in schools ― Mamora

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Mamora has reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to create scientific knowledge based in Nigerian schools to drive the economy.

Mamora stated this in his keynote address to commemorate the 2022 World Science Day in Abuja.

According to Mamora, the ministry had created the 774 young Nigerian scientists presidential award to develop and sustain the interest of Nigerian youth in science.

“The winners of the award will be given scholarships to PHD levels at universities within the country.

“The knowledge of science will never run dry, unlike resources. When we catch them young, we will encourage scientific thinking, especially in primary schools.”

He stressed that science and development aim at creating awareness of how science contributes to sustainable development, international solidarity, international cooperation, and science for the benefit of mankind.

“There can be no growth and development of any nation without cooperation utilization of science. Any government that invests in Science Technology and Innovation (STI) rates high in GDP. The goal of STI is to move from resources to a knowledge-based economy,” He said.

Earlier in his presentation, a Senior Lecturer from the Federal University Minna, Prof. Uno Uno maintained that basic science is Biology, Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

He explained that Biology helps to understand nature. Chemistry provides the solution to a health problem and helps us understand the world while Mathematics concerns numbers and Physics is the study of matters, motion, energy and force.

“Sustainable development improved human capital, social- investing and creating services, sustainable development provide our basic needs,” He stated.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria National Commission For UNESCO (NATCOM-UNESCO), Olagunjua Idowu, disclosed that On 2nd December 2021, the International Year of Basic Science for Sustainable Development was proclaimed by the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly for the year 2022.

Idowu who was represented by Ayara Eunice noted that the applications of basic sciences are vital for advances in medicine, industry, agriculture, water resources, energy, environment, communication and culture which will in turn increase societal well-being, and promote peace and the purpose of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to transform our world. They are a call to action towards ending poverty and inequality, protecting the planet, and ensuring that everyone enjoys good health, justice, and prosperity.

“The importance of Basic Science to our daily lives cannot be over-emphasized. Therefore, the onus lies on us to make sure that we protect the planet we live in and for the benefit of the future generation”.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE