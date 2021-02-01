FG deploys joint task force on use of nose mask in Abuja

In compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the use of nose masks as part of ongoing efforts aimed at curbing the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, deployed a team of Joint Task Force across the nation’s capital city.

Members of the Joint Task Force include operatives of various security agencies including National Correctional Service (NCS), FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), among others.

The Joint Task Force team who drove in convoy alighted at the Federal Secretariat and National Assembly adjourning junctions to ensure compliance by motorists and pedestrians.

According to the Presidential Executive Order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, “No person shall be allowed within the premises of a market, mall, supermarket, shop, restaurants, hotels, event centres, gardens, leisure parks, recreation centres, motor parks, fitness centre or any other similar establishment (hereinafter collectively referred to as “establishments”) except he is wearing a face covering that covers the nose and mouth; he washes his hands or cleaned the hands using hand sanitiser approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and his body temperature has been checked. Any person found to have a body temperature above 38 degrees Celsius shall be denied entry and advised to immediately seek medical attention.”

Part 5 of the regulation deals with enforcement and application of the law, also provides that: “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and other relevant Local Government, State and Federal Government agencies are hereby directed to enforce the provisions of these regulations.

“Any officer of the enforcement agencies who fails, neglects, or refuses to enforce the provisions of these regulations shall be subject to disciplinary action by the disciplinary body of his respective agency.”

