FG delivers five roads, car park projects to UNILAG mgt

The Federal Government has completed rehabilitation of roads and car park projects within the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The projects were part of the Federal Government’s Intervention on internal roads for tertiary institutions in the nation.

Following the completion, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, over the weekend, inaugurated and handed over five roads and car park projects newly rehabilitated within the university to the management.

The projects comprise Alvan Ikoku, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa road, Bunu Jike Crescent, UNILAG Shopping complex and a car park.

Fashola said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to quality infrastructure delivery across tertiary institutions in the nation.

The minister, represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare, said that the government had intervened on 83 roads in tertiary institutions across the nation.

Fashola said that over 60 roads had been fully rehabilitated in different federal tertiary institutions across the country.

He said that another 18 in-campus roads were ready, while 19 others were nearing completion.

The minister said that the upgrading of road infrastructure within the tertiary institutions, was another strategic intervention of the government in supporting education through a conducive learning environment.

According to him, institutions remained assets of the Federal Government.

Responding to the request of the management of the university for more, the minister said that tertiary infrastructure upgrade is a continuous process, and not going to be a one-off thing

In his capacity as the Federal Controller of Works, Bakare promised to personally visit the additional sites the management complained about to make a proposal for urgent intervention.

Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative.

She said that the upgraded roads had made the campus more conducive for the students, lecturers, other staff and visitors.

Prof. Ogunsola solicited for more interventions in other parts of the campus, including a new road to enable the development of land spaces to augment overstretched and inadequate facilities.

She said that gullies on various stretches of roads caused a lot of hardship before the intervention and commended the quality of construction.

The vice chancellor said the future of the nation and youths would be mortgaged without investment in the education sector as being done by President Buhari.

Assistant Director of Federal Highways in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Keisha, an alumnus of UNILAG, thanked the Federal Ministry of Works’ engineers for upholding quality in the project.

She said the project would boost the morale of students and ensure commitment to academic excellence.