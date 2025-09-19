FG deepens efforts to reduce road accident nationwide — Alkali

The Federal Government has announced the development of new strategies to reduce road accidents across the country.

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Saidu Alkali, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a committee established to address critical road safety concerns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, made up of relevant stakeholders, is tasked with developing a mandatory training and certification programme for trailer and tanker drivers.

Alkali, represented by Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said achieving the plan would improve road safety and strengthen national security.

He assured the committee of the ministry’s support and funding.

“Government of President Bola Tinubu is a prudent government. The ministry is mindful of safe driving in Nigeria. Kindly continue doing your good work and upholding your committee’s mandate. The ministry has determined to support you in order to ensure that our roads are free of any form of accident nationwide,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Jide Owatunmise, who represented the committee, commended the minister for establishing the body in line with a directive from the National Assembly (NASS).

“You (Minister) set up this committee and notified us that the directive was from NASS. The project of retraining the drivers of fuel tankers and other articulated vehicles should be embarked upon within the time frame of six months. In line with this, you gave us one week to come up with workshop plans of action,“ he said.

Owatunmise explained that the committee had met several times, drafted its action plan, and submitted a report awaiting approval and funding.

He stressed that the retraining programme had become more urgent than when the directive was first given, as it would drastically reduce and eventually eliminate crashes that had claimed many lives and properties.

“We believe that the success of the retraining and recertification of the drivers will further boost the Performance Management Score (PMS) of the minister and the ministry. We are here to humbly plead with you to use your good office to source funds for the implementation of the drivers re-training and recertification programme as directed by NASS,“ he added.

