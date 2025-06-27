FG decries state of Unity Colleges nationwide

..inaugurates committee on PPP framework for education sector

The Federal Government has described as unacceptable, the state of most of the Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools across the country and has initiated moves to address the challenge.

Minister of Education Olatunji Alausa spoke on Friday in Abuja during inauguration of the committee for drafting guidelines and implementation of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) projects in the Education Sector.

He noted that education is capital intensive and giving the level of infrastructure deficit, government alone could not fix the system, hence the urgent need to leverage on PPP to attract funding to rebuild infrastructure across tiers of education in the country.

He noted that the inauguration of the committee chaired by the Minister of State for Education Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, marks a significant step in enhancing Public-Private Partnerships to improve Nigeria’s education sector.

To address the state of the Unity Colleges, Alausa urged members of the committee to give special focus on PPPs in secondary education, such that the framework would assist the government in revamping the schools across the country.

The Ahmad-led committee has three months within which to work assiduously and submit its final report to the Federal Government.

Other members include representatives from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and key directorates within the Federal Ministry of Education.

Their terms of reference include reviewing existing frameworks, drafting clear guidelines, defining roles, and proposing measurable key performance indicators for PPP projects.

Alausa said the move was a strategic effort to attract private sector funding and improve infrastructure across all tiers of education, especially in neglected community colleges.

He noted that the initiative would not only enhance transparency in PPP arrangements but also ensure that the education sector benefits from sustainable private investment.

“We have to leverage private sector funding to help improve, modernize, advance, and sustain our educational system.

“From tertiary institutions to federal community colleges, the need for infrastructural investment is urgent.

“Some of these schools are so overcrowded and dilapidated, they don’t even have access to light or water.

“That’s why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s budgetary intervention is commendable, but clearly not enough.”

The Minister added that the new committee would also be responsible for setting up a standardised oversight mechanism to monitor compliance by private partners and ensure project delivery timelines are met.

According to him, there is a need to think out of the box and innovative in providing solutions to the numerous challenges besetting the education sector, insisting however that this must not be done in a disorganised manner, hence the committee.

He acknowledged that Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is doing quite a lot in tertiary institutions, saying intervention of the private sector investors in needed to bridge the gaps.

“We can’t keep doing the same things and expect different results. That’s why this committee will not just draft guidelines but also recommend a reporting framework and penalties for default.

“It’s time we brought structure and accountability to PPPs in education. We want a model that other ministries can replicate.”

Alausa emphasised that the oversight body will include key departmental heads from the Ministry, such as the Directors of Legal, Procurement, and Education Departments, who will be tasked with tracking the progress of each PPP initiative and reporting directly to the ministry.

Director, Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, while responding on behalf members of the committee, commended the Minister for his commitment to lasting reforms in education.

“I commend and appreciate the Honorable Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, this PPP initiative will go a long way in addressing the infrastructural challenges plaguing our schools. It’s not just a policy, it’s a new beginning,” she said.

She also acknowledged the cost-intensive nature of quality education and the need for all stakeholders to rally behind the government’s efforts.

“Education is one of the most expensive enterprises anywhere in the world, yet we often leave it entirely to government.

“But with this kind of leadership, I believe we can turn things around. Your passion is evident.

“You’ve taken the bull by the horns, and if you ask me, I’d say eight years in office wouldn’t even be enough,” she added, drawing applause from the audience,” she concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE