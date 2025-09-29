Politics

FG declares Wednesday public holiday to celebrate Independence Day

Clement Idoko
The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 1st of October, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Hon (Dr) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo, in the statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, congratulated all Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, on this historic occasion.

The Minister enjoined citizens to continue to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

He urged Nigerians to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity.

Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development.

He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.

