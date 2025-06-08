Latest NewsTop News

FG declares June 12 public holiday to mark democracy

The federal government has declared Thursday, 12th June, 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, in a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

He congratulated Nigerians on 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule in the country.

He said, “June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured.

“The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope renewed than ever.”

Noting that democracy is sustained with open doors for further improvement, Tunji-Ojo reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the universal value of democracy that is based on freely-expressed will of the people in determining Nigeria’s political, economic, social, and cultural systems.

