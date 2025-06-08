FG cracks down on private jet owners over illicit activities

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has launched a crackdown on private jet owners who abuse their registration status by engaging in commercial activities without paying the requisite charges.

This move aims to curb illicit activities such as money laundering and drug trafficking, which have been linked to some private jet operators in Nigeria.

About 60 private jets have been grounded by the Federal Government as part of this effort.

The decision to clamp down on private jet owners follows a 60-day audit of holders of Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) authorisations, which revealed that some private jet owners were operating commercial flights without proper authorisation.

A ministerial task force has been established to investigate and regulate private aircraft operations.

The task force will take inventory of all PNCF holders and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, investigate illicit activities, verify licenses of pilots and crew, and recommend sanctions for defaulters.

The Federal Government aims to boost revenue by collecting charges and taxes evaded by private jet owners operating commercial flights without authorisation.

Additionally, regulating private aircraft operations will enhance aviation safety and security, reducing the risk of illicit activities such as money laundering and drug trafficking.

By enforcing strict compliance with regulations, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development aims to promote a safer and more transparent aviation industry.

The move is part of Minister Keyamo’s five-point agenda, focusing on safety, infrastructure, support for local operators, human capacity development, and revenue generation.

The report of the ministerial task force is expected to be ready soon, and the government plans to make it public.

With this crackdown, the government is sending a strong message that it will no longer tolerate illicit activities in the aviation industry.

The implications of this move are significant, and it is expected to have a major impact on the industry.

