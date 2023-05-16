The federal government programme through the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus has recorded over two million beneficiaries in Sokoto State.

The Minister for state for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, stated this in Sokoto State during the maiden Ministerial town hall meeting on NG-CARES beneficiaries in Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara States.

Represented by the Chairman of NG-CARES technical committee, Mr Aso Vakporaye, the Minister said part of the current administration is to intermittently meet with and engage stakeholders as part of Government’s accountability to the states.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to basically hear the first-hand views of the beneficiary people on government policies and programmes as well as to feel the pulse of Nation.

“This interaction is even more imperative given the fact that NG-CARES programme draw some of it’s beneficiaries from the National Social Register.

“It is important to enquire from you how effective this approach is as we seek the consolidation of the National Social Register as a major source of credible data for social protection in the country.

“The government of Nigeria will listen to you and let me assure you that your views and contributions will be invaluable in our effort to build a socially inclusive nation. We would not rest on our oars in reaching out to Nigerians.

“The Buhari-led administration will continue to strive and deliver developments to Nigerians even if it has only a few seconds to hand over to the next administration ” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman NG-CARES technical committee represented by Mustapha Alkali said the programme has recorded tangible results and has positively affected so many poor and vulnerable Nigerians affected by COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks across the country.

Highlights of the event was testimonies by some of the beneficiaries in and across the three states in the zone.