FG confirms outbreak of bird flu in 28 states, FCT

THE Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has confirmed the outbreak of Avian Influenza otherwise known as bird flu in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Figures released by the ministry at the weekend revealed that more than one million birds have been affected and depopulated, adding that over 110, 000 crates of eggs were destroyed.

To this end, the government has activated rapid response measures in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa and Yobe states.

Also, the ministry informed that the Federal Government is looking to adopt vaccination against the avian influenza virus in the country.

Meanwhile, over N484 billion is needed to pay compensation to farmers, the ministry noted.

