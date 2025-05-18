FG confirms Arinze-Umobi as Acting UNIZIK VC

Latest News

The Federal Ministry of Education has expressed satisfaction with the process that led to the selection of Prof. (Mrs) Carol Chinyelugo Arinze-Umobi as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Prof. Arinze-Umobi, who will serve in this capacity for the second time within one year, is expected to assume office on May 19, 2025.

The Ministry also acknowledged receipt of the official notification regarding the selection of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Furthermore, the Ministry expressed satisfaction that the selection process adhered to due process, as stipulated under Section 5(13) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003—through nomination by the University Senate and subsequent approval by the Governing Council.

In a statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, it was noted that Professor Arinze-Umobi, in her capacity as Acting Vice-Chancellor, is expected to oversee the day-to-day administration of the university, coordinate academic and administrative activities, and ensure the effective functioning of the institution.

According to the release, her appointment, in accordance with Section 5(14) of the Act, shall not exceed six months or until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed, whichever comes first.

The Ministry regards this appointment as a reflection of compliance with statutory governance procedures and expresses confidence in Professor Arinze-Umobi’s ability to provide stable and result-oriented leadership during this transitional period.

According to the statement, the Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to upholding transparency, university autonomy, and merit-based leadership across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

