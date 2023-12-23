Federal government through the Federal Ministry of Education has called on relevant stakeholders to recognise degree and other certificates awarded by Annahda International University, Niger Republic, saying the authenticity of the university has been confirmed.

In a letter made available to Nigerian Tribune on Saturday in Gusau, signed by the Deputy Director Accreditation and Evaluation of the ministry, Mrs Uchenna Maryrose Udaji (PhD) dated 19th December 2023, addressed to the vice chancellor Annahda University, said the ministry confirmed the authenticity of Annahda International University in it’s two campus at Niamy and Maradi Niger Republic.

The letter reads in part, “Please, reference to your letter Ref. No AIU/PDT/SG/SA/0628 dated 29th November, 2023, I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter and to inform you that Annahada International University, Maradi, Niger Republic has been confirmed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Republic of Niger in its two campuses at Niamey and Maradi respectively”.

“Consequently, the Degree certificates awarded by the University are recognized and accepted for the purposes of participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) employment, and promotion as applicable to the certificates awarded by any Nigerian University in a similar field of study”.

According to the letter,”Evaluation and Accreditation Division of the Ministry is charged with the responsibility of confirming the accreditation status of universities, evaluating both local and foreign qualifications with a view to determining their Nigerian equivalent for the purpose of employment, admission for further studies and mobilization for Youth Service Corps Programme. Please accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s warm regards”.

Speaking over the development, Vice Chancellor of Annahda International University Niger Republic Professor Abdulnaseer Haroun appreciated the ministry of Education and National Universities commission for the of confirmation authenticity of Annahda International university and accepting it awarded certificates for employments and mobilisation of it students for service after investigations

Professor Abdulnaseer Haroun said the National Youth services Corp had already screened some of the graduates of the university for the commencement of their service in the next batch.

He charged graduates of the university in Nigeria to use qualitative knowledge acquired from the prestigious university for the development of their country and African continental,he therefore congratulated Nigerian students for the development.

It be recalled that in 2021, the federal ministry of Education and National Universities Commission (NUC) banned the recognition of the certificate awarded by the university for employments or mobilisation for National Youth Service Corps programme as a result of illegal operating of its campus in Gusau and other allegations against the university.

