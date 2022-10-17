FG condemns local Oscar Committee’s decision on Anikulapo, 2 others

The Federal Government has described the local Oscar Selection Committee’s decision rejecting the three Yoruba-language Award submissions: Aníkúlápó, Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman and King of Thieves, as fraud.

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas exclusively made this known to Tribune Online via an interview on Monday afternoon.

The ED stated that the Chairman of the Committee and other members are not fit to be Nigerians for throwing out the films.

He questioned how none of the country’s best films could qualify for the awards.

Alhaji Adedayo said the Committee members should never be recognized in their community, explaining that the three films are one of the best in the world

“The decision of the Chairman of the Committee and other members is fraud and they are not fit to be the head and also be called Nigerians.

“It is a shame for them to sit down and call themselves Oscar committee and none of our best films can’t qualify for the awards.

“They should never be recognized in their own community.

“How on earth can that be possible? They should tell us the criteria. These three films are one of the best in the world,” he said.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s Oscar Selection Committee announced they had received three Yoruba-language submissions: Aníkúlápó, Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman and King of Thieves.

The selection committee ruled that the movies would not enter the competition as a majority of members voted that all three films were “non-eligible”.

Afolayan had partnered with Netflix to produce Anikulapo, a movie shot by Jonathan Kovel at the recently launched KAP resort in a village in Oyo State.

Oscars awards are the Academy Awards for artistic and technical merit for the American and international film industry.

