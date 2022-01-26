FG condemns Hanifa’s killing, urges explicit prosecution of killers

The Federal Government has condemned the kidnap and gruesome murder of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher and proprietor of the Noble Kids Academy, Kano State, urging explicit prosecution of the killers of the innocent girl.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while reacting to the tragic incident, insisted that justice must not only be served but explicitly delivered.

Adamu in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Ben. Bem Goong described the heinous killing of the pupil by her teacher as an assault on the entire teaching profession, which must not be allowed to happen again.

The murder of the innocent schoolgirl by her teacher and proprietor of Noble Kids Academy, Abdulmalik Tanko, had attracted nationwide condemnation, while the school has been shut by the Kano Government including withdrawal of licenses of private school operators in the state.

Tanko and his alleged accomplices have been arraigned before a magistrate court in Kano and charged with “criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.”

Adamu, however, said he was watching closely the steps being taken towards ensuring that justice is done, wondering where else a child be safe if a child trusted in safe custody a teacher could not be safe.

The statement read in part: “The Federal Ministry of Education condemns the killing of a pupil in Kano in all its ramifications and applauds the steps being taken by the Kano State government to address the ugly incident.

“We are watching this National tragedy very closely and we are interested in seeing that justice is not only done but explicitly seen to be done.

“If a child can not be safe in the hands of his/her teacher, where else can the child be safe.

“This is an assault on the entire teaching profession and must not be allowed to happen again.

“We sympathize with the parents of the innocent baby and pray that Allah condoles them in the best way possible- Adamu reiterated.”

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye, confirmed that an investigation carried out by the Council revealed that the said killer-teacher was not registered and never made an attempt to do so.

Ajiboye commended the prompt reaction of the Kano State government to immediately shut the school.

He, however, called for a compulsory registration exercise of all teachers and schools, rather than a pronouncement revocating the licences of all private schools in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FG condemns Hanifa’s killing FG condemns Hanifa’s killing

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FG condemns Hanifa’s killing FG condemns Hanifa’s killing