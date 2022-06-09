FG concludes training of 40,000 N-Build beneficiaries nationwide

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Monday drew the curtains on a 3-month training for N-Build Batch C1 beneficiaries and also handed starter packs to the beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Program N-Power.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq who presented the tool kits to the beneficiaries on Wednesday at the FOCI Skills Academy, Katampe District, Abuja noted that the training which was replicated in 693 centres across the six geo-political zones in the country was targeted at empowering young unemployed youths with life skills.

“The skills that you were trained in the last three months will remain necessary skills for today and tomorrow in any global economy. The Ministry, NSIP, N-Power Teams and other relevant councils have worked assiduously to ensure that this helps in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market-relevant skills.

“As this Batch C1 of N-Build trainees are graduating to commence their apprenticeship, in line with Mr President’s commitment to creating more jobs and wealth creation opportunities for the teeming youths, in the next few weeks, the Batch C2 of the N-Power programme will be deployed to their various places of primary assignments and training centres respectively, which are all directed to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

The Minister stated that each of the beneficiaries was provided with Tool Kits, Safety Gears, and Training Consumables to enable them to become and operate as skilled professional artisans and technicians.

While charging them to make optimum use of the training provided for them, she said: “having completed the in-centre training, you will be attached directly to relevant institutions for your Six-month apprenticeship. This attachment will enable you to have a work-based learning experience commencing on Monday, 13th of June, 2022.





“During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) respectively.”

The beneficiaries were trained in automobile, Agric-Tech, Carpentry & Joinery, Electrical Installation, Masonry & Tiling, Plumbing and Pipefitting.

The Minister also went to the Industrial Trust Fund Centre to present tool kits and starter packs to beneficiaries trained in Hospitality, comprising Baking and Confectionery, Cooking and Catering, Housekeeping and Mixology.

In attendance were the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Prof. Kabiru Bala, the Director-General, Federation of Construction Industry Olubunmi Adekoje, the National Coordinator NSIP Dr Umar Bindir, the Team Lead N-Power Mr Nsikak Okon and other distinguished guests.

