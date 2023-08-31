The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is resolutely committed to providing necessary support to all the security agencies to deliver in the mandate of securing the country and protection of lives and property in the nation.

He made this known on Thursday in Abuja during his maiden visit to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters.

“We will be there for you, and the government will always have your back. Whatever you need to succeed, the president is committed to it.

Tunji-Ojo, however, warned the paramilitary personnel against abusing the rights of Nigerians, noting that the uniforms they wear and weapons they wield are to defend the defenceless and should not be used against those there are meant to protect.

He commended NSCDC for its remarkable performance and charged the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to continue to deploy his skills to evolve innovative ideas for officers and men.

He also hailed the personnel of the Corps who have continued to win medals for Nigeria at various continental and international sports meet, announcing automatic promotions for two of them.

He said, “I want to thank you for the thankless job you do and for the sacrifices that you make daily to ensure we sleep with our eyes closed.

“I want to plead with you to treat Nigerians with respect in all you do. Being in uniform is not an excuse to abuse the rights of Nigerians. Treat Nigerians with respect.

“The female squad is novel within our clime, and this is what Nigeria is about. This is the Nigerian spirit -innovation backed up with excellence.

“With the capacity that I have seen today, I know we are not too far from what we need to secure our country. We will give you the needed support, and together, we will build a security architecture that no level of insecurity can penetrate.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, we will not just be there for you, the government will have your back.





“Your job is key, and with proper efforts, harnessing your qualities and capacities, coupled with your capabilities, the simple truth is that we can reduce how our armed forces are being stretched. I assure you that the president is committed to whatever is needed for you to succeed.

“Please take note of this – it is your responsibility to protect our critical national assets and infrastructure – our pipelines, mining sites, schools, hospitals, public buildings, and everything that makes us who we are.

“We will do all in our power to ensure that these two African champions you have presented here are given automatic promotions.

“The era when performance and excellence were attenuated and perhaps some other factors were amplified is over. That era is over. When you perform uniquely, distinctly, and exceptionally, you will be recognized exceptionally.

“I have challenged you, CG. You have wonderful ideas and programmes, but it is time to walk the talk.

Earlier, Dr Audi pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and men of the Corps to the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said the Corps will continue to abide by the provisions of the Constitution, its Establishment Act, and its Standard Operating Procedures SOPS.

