FG committed to review healthcare policy for civil servants — Walson-Jack

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack has expressed the determination of Federal Government to review healthcare policies to improve access to healthcare for civil servants in the country.Federal Government to review healthcare policies to improve access to healthcare for civil servants in the country.



Walson-Jack, made this known during a session on free medical checkups for civil servants in Abuja as part of activities to mark the civil service week during the weekend.



The Head of Service noted that the periodic medical checks were essential for civil servants, considering the nature of their work.



Walson-Jack, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Patience Oyekunle, said that health is wealth.



She said, “Anyone with good health will spend less money on hospital visits and will be more productive.’’

She expressed satisfaction with the exercise, noting that test results were being promptly delivered and medications administered to beneficiaries.



Oyekunle acknowledged the challenges faced by some civil servants in accessing drugs and adequate treatment under the National Health Insurance Authority scheme.



She stressed the need for a policy review to address the issues.



“These are policy issues. We need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a revised policy framework. What we currently have is outdated, especially considering rising drug prices,” she said.



A beneficiary, Azeez Champion, commended the seamless coordination of the programme despite the large number of staff.



He said, “I urge those still in their offices to take advantage of this opportunity. Health is wealth. We have lost many staff members due to irregular check-ups.’’



Another civil servant, Eneh Benedict, said that she came to collect her test results after being tested earlier in the week.



She said, “I discovered that my blood pressure was high and did not know until now. I have been given medication, and it has already started improving.’’



Urging the sustainability of the initiative, Ms Benedict thanked the Head of Service for the gesture.



Assistant Director at the Wellness Centre, Office of the HCSF, Dr Longbap Dinfa, said that the initiative was not limited to staff of the HCSF but extended to civil servants.



He said that tests were conducted for hepatitis B and C, typhoid, malaria, blood pressure, and diabetes, among others.



“We discovered several cases of undiagnosed hepatitis, peptic ulcer, and malaria-typhoid during the check-up. On Sunday, a woman who collapsed was promptly treated and is now stable,” he said.



Mr Dinfa said that cases beyond their scope were referred to the National Hospital for specialist care and advised civil servants to make regular medical check-ups a habit.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE