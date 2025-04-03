FG committed to provide accessible, affordable rural healthcare — Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has promised that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to providing accessible and affordable rural healthcare in the Niger Delta region and other parts of the country that have suffered neglect for years.

Senator Tinubu, stated this during the launching of access to health insurance services for vulnerable people and commissioning of a Cottage hospital and Community School constructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in collaboration with Renewed Hope Initiative in Otuasega, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

She added that the federal government is focused on significant aid aimed at saving lives and ensuring that various communities in the Niger Delta region receive prompt medical attention when needed to reduce health mortality rate in the country.

The first lady who also flaged-off the commencement of the NDDC 2025 free medical outreach and donation of medical equipments to some health facilities in the region, explained that the introduction of health insurance scheme is specifically designed to cover rural communities in the Niger Delta.

She said: “I am honoured to be in Bayelsa State after my first visit, and it is a great delight for me to officially flag off the NDDC medical outreach programme, health insurance scheme and the distribution of school desks, benches and textbooks in collaboration with the Renewed Hope initiative.

“The beneficiaries of this programme are drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, namely; Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Imo, Abia and Ondo states, with Bayelsa State graciously hosting us today.

“The NDDC/RHI collaboration began in 2024 to provide further supports in critical areas of development by empowering communities and Improving the quality of lives in the Niger Delta region in line with our renewed hope initiative model towards a better life for families.

“You may recall that the NDDC’s earlier interventions in education provided over forty-five preloaded educational tablets and textbooks to upper primary schools, junior and senior secondary school students in both urban and rural communities in all the NDDC states.

“Also, the NDDC RHI internship scheme has begun disbursing N50,000 monthly stipends to 500 pre-identified beneficiaries for a period of one year in all nine states, through the office of the state first ladies. This is more like a conditional cash transfer.

“Today, the medical outreach programme, which I was told is conducted quarterly, aims to deliver special health services directly to the communities. It will address common health issues, provide preventive care and raise awareness about health concerns that are proportionately affecting rural residents.”

In addition, she donated 11 fully equipped ambulances along with a supply of personal protective equipment to enhance healthcare delivery and emergency response across health facilities in each NDDC state.

“This contribution is significantly aid in saving lives and ensure that the various communities receive prompt medical attention when needed, also the introduction of health insurance scheme that is specifically designed to cover rural communities in the Niger Delta.

“This will provide thousands of families with access to affordable and reliable medical care, and that is why the distribution of thirty-two thousand school desks and benches to public schools will ensure that children learn in a more comfortable and conducive environment.

“All these initiatives are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, particularly the priority area of education, health and social investment, which aimed to build a healthier, more educated and empowered populace.” she said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, said the essence of the partnership between Renewed Hope Initiative and NDDC, is to make sure the commission deliver the dividends of development in the areas of health, education and other social services that affects women and children and the youth in the Niger Delta

He said for the past month, NDDC has been busy commissioning road projects in the region initiated by the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, appreciated the federal government for several developmental projects executed in the state, especially the linking of roads to some coastal communities.

